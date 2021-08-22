Cancel
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.

