Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air America: Pentagon presses commercial carriers to help with Afghan airlift

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjaBl_0bZWA7Qd00


The Pentagon announced Sunday the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, which provides the Department of Defense with access to commercial aircraft.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the commander of the U.S. Transportation Command to begin the process, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement Sunday morning. The decision was made to provide additional “resources to augment our support to the Department of State in the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan,” Kirby explained.

AFGHAN AMERICAN INTERPRETER PLEADS TO GET FAMILY OUT: 'THIS IS NOT WHAT AMERICA IS'

The Department of Defense has activated 18 aircraft, three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

The Pentagon does not anticipate sending these aircraft to Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, saying they will be used to carry evacuees from interim staging bases to other bases.

Activating the Civil Reserve Air Fleet “increases passenger movement beyond organic capability and allows military aircraft to focus on operations in and out of Kabul,” Kirby added.

The Biden administration is scrambling to protect Americans and Afghan allies who have found themselves at risk of violent persecution given the Taliban’s swift rise to power in Afghanistan, which caught U.S. officials off guard. Military and intelligence predictions said the Taliban could defeat the Afghan army, which had both greater numbers and nearly two decades of U.S. military training, in a matter of months or years. However, the Taliban conquered the country in less than two weeks.

There have been approximately 30,000 people evacuated since the end of July, with about 25,100 since Aug. 14, a White House official said on Sunday. The United States was able to evacuate 3,900 people from 3 a.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday on 23 military flights, while 35 coalition aircraft were able to evacuate roughly the same number of people over the same time period.

U.S. officials had previously said they weren't able to help Americans who couldn't safely travel to the evacuation point at the Kabul airport, but additional resources have now made that a possibility in some circumstances.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"We're gonna try our very best to get everybody, every American citizen who wants to get out, out. And we've got — we continue to look at different ways ... to reach out and contact American citizens and help them get into the airfield," Austin said Sunday on ABC's This Week , while Kirby told reporters on Friday that with “additional capacity,” they can now “weigh the benefits versus the risks” of a rescue attempt mission.

This is the third time the DOD has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, after it was used to support Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
131K+
Followers
49K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Air America#Military Personnel#The Department Of Defense#Defense Lloyd Austin#The Department Of State#Special Immigrant Visa#Atlas Air#Delta Air Lines#Omni Air#Hawaiian Airlines#Americans#Taliban#White House#Abc#Dod#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
MilitaryPosted by
In Homeland Security

Three Aircraft Carriers. Dozens Of Stealth Fighters. A Powerful Allied Battle Group Has Gathered Near China

Featured Image: An F-35B lands aboard USS ‘America’ in late August 2021. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier/U.S. Navy photo. Three aircraft carriers embarking two different models of F-35 stealth fighter have assembled in the waters around Okinawa. The three-carrier group, with two American flattops and one British...
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden's Afghanistan speech after the Kabul attacks was revealing

President Joe Biden’s address to the American public Thursday in the wake of the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, that killed at least 13 U.S. service members and scores of Afghan civilians, could’ve been filled with rage and bravado, or signaled reconsideration of his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the country by month’s end.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait after Chinese assault drills

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. warship and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Friday, the latest in what Washington calls routine operations through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China, which claims the self-ruled island. The passage comes amid a spike in...
MilitaryNewsweek

Japan Keeps Intercepting China Military Drones and Spy Planes

Japan says it has scrambled fighter aircraft to intercept Chinese military drones and accompanying surveillance aircraft on three consecutive days this week as its defense forces took part in a series of readiness exercises with regional allies. Thursday marked the third straight day of Chinese unmanned aerial vehicle sightings reported...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver-Based United Airlines Employees Deployed To Help Evacuate Afghanistan Refugees

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver-based airline employees are now directly assisting the U.S. Military in their effort to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan. CBS4’s Dillon Thomas confirmed multiple United Airlines staff members have been directly involved in the evacuation of Afghanistan following the Pentagon enacting the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), a 70-year-old government program that calls on commercial airlines to assist the government in times of crisis. (credit: United Airlines) United Airlines employees from Denver are now helping the military with ground coordination, translation and medical aid. The employees who are working in the CRAF mission are not working in Kabul, Afghanistan but...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Blast heard in Kabul as U.S. forces destroy munitions -Taliban

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A large explosion was heard in Kabul late on Thursday as the U.S. military destroyed ammunition, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday. Two witnesses in an area some 3-4 kilometres from the airport said earlier they had heard a huge explosion, hours after an Islamic State suicide attack killed dozens of people trying to board evacuation flights.
Alabama Stateverticalmag.com

The spinning blades of a helicopter in Afghanistan created an Apache pilot in Alabama

Estimated reading time 10 minutes, 25 seconds. While in Army flight school at Fort Rucker, Alabama, all prospective helicopter pilots hit a point where they need to rank their airframe. In the conventional Army, there are three main rotary-wing airframes used: Chinook, Apache and Black Hawk. Each platform has various models with their own unique mission sets, and for most Army Aviators the airframe that is assigned in flight school will be what they fly for the rest of their military career.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan terror attacks

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Max Soviak, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, was among the American service members killed in Thursday’s terror attack in Afghanistan. The attack killed 13 U.S. service members. Max, 22, was a native of Berlin Heights in Erie County, Ohio. Max Soviak, (Photo via Soviak Family) His family...

Comments / 0

Community Policy