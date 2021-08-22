Cancel
Whiting, KS

Events on the Whiting calendar

 5 days ago

(WHITING, KS) Live events are coming to Whiting.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Whiting area:

Annual Wild Dog Ride

Highland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Highland Community College hosts its Annual Wild Dog Motorcycle Ride before the afternoon football game. Registration and FREE breakfast starting at 8:30am and kickstands up at 10:00 am. Beautiful...

Seneca Farmers Market

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 33 N 5th St, Seneca, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 29 - Mid October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:The Market Greenhouse and Garage, 33 North 5th Street

Atchison - Water Stamina - Youth

Atchison, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:05 PM

Address: 321 Commercial St, Atchison, KS

In Water Discovery, infants and toddlers are introduced to the aquatics environment. Accompanied by a parent or guardian, infants and toddlers learn to be comfortable in the water and develop swim...

Music on the Patio with Marcus!

Ozawkie, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7397 K, KS-92, Ozawkie, KS

Join us for our outdoor music on the patio series as we welcome the very popular Marcus Koch! Sunday August 22 from 2-4PM. He quite often just keeps playing too!!! Pizza oven will be running from...

Outside Worship

Atchison, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 401 Kansas Ave, Atchison, KS

Come as you are to the library lawn, bring your favorite lawn chair with you, or use the benches. You can also remain in your vehicle and turn radio to 88.7FM to hear. We love to worship out in...

Whiting, KS
With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

