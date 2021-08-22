Coming soon: Capay events

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Capay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Capay:

Music Groups- Free/ Grupos de Música- Gratis Woodland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1310 College Street, Woodland, CA 95695

First Music Group will take place 8/2/21 so registration will open up 7/26 at 11 AM Registration will open a week before each group.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winters, CA 95694

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Garden Tour Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694

A guided tour of Park Winters' lush gardens and organic kitchen farm.

Berryessa Gap Wine Production Tour and Tasting — Discover Winters Winters, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 27260 CA-128, Winters, CA

Visit Berryessa Gap Winery for an up close and personal experience of their winemaking process followed by a tasting.

An evening of Cocktails and Conjuring with Larry Wilson Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694

Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.