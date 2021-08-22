Cancel
Capay, CA

Coming soon: Capay events

Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 5 days ago

(CAPAY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Capay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Capay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7bAK_0bZW9tGe00

Music Groups- Free/ Grupos de Música- Gratis

Woodland, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 1310 College Street, Woodland, CA 95695

First Music Group will take place 8/2/21 so registration will open up 7/26 at 11 AM Registration will open a week before each group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lj7pA_0bZW9tGe00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winters, CA 95694

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07doJ5_0bZW9tGe00

Garden Tour

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 27850 County Road 26, Winters, CA 95694

A guided tour of Park Winters' lush gardens and organic kitchen farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHPLT_0bZW9tGe00

Berryessa Gap Wine Production Tour and Tasting — Discover Winters

Winters, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 27260 CA-128, Winters, CA

Visit Berryessa Gap Winery for an up close and personal experience of their winemaking process followed by a tasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EgEgD_0bZW9tGe00

An evening of Cocktails and Conjuring with Larry Wilson

Winters, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 12 Abbey Street, Winters, CA 95694

Emmy nominated performer, Larry Wilson, brings an intimate evening of mind-boggling illusion to the gorgeous Hotel Winters.

