Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coin, IA

Live events on the horizon in Coin

Posted by 
Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 5 days ago

(COIN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Coin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiIeo_0bZW9kZL00

Randolph Fun Day Vendor Show

Randolph, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Randolph Fun Day Vendor show featuring a variety of goods! Builder Bob's metal works, City Meets Country, Crafts, DotDotSmile, Flamingo Bling Nails: Color Street, Honey, J's Coffee & Donuts, "Pain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KBXw_0bZW9kZL00

BEER PONG TOURNAMENT!

Tarkio, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 N 3rd St, Tarkio, MO

Beer Pong Tournament! Sign ups at the bar by August 16th! Bracket will be out August 21st!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDxxe_0bZW9kZL00

Mayrath Auger

Westboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Mayrath Auger, 540 PTO, 1 Axles, P205/75R15 Front Tires, Pin Hitch, Pickup Instructions: $25.00 Per Day Storage Fee After 14 Days. Item Is Deemed Abandoned And Resold After 30 Days. Buyer Must...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxBun_0bZW9kZL00

ROCIA Business Promotions Group Meeting

Red Oak, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 E Reed St, Red Oak, IA

Weekly e-mail of community events and promotions. Delivered to your inbox on Wednesday mornings at 9:00 AM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSsdq_0bZW9kZL00

Graves Chapple Research Farm Day

Rock Port, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 18757 N Country Club Dr, Rock Port, MO

Join us Tuesday August 24th for our 33rd annual Field Day! Breakfast is at 7:30 am, with tours starting at 8:00. The last tour will leave the building at 11:15 with a free lunch starting at 11:45...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Coin Bulletin

Coin Bulletin

Coin, IA
11
Followers
188
Post
426
Views
ABOUT

With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Doughnut#J S Coffee Donuts#Mo Beer Pong Tournament#Bracket#Pto#P205 75r15 Front Tires#Red Oak#Ia Weekly E#Mo Join
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coin, IA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy