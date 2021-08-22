Live events on the horizon in Coin

(COIN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Coin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coin:

Randolph Fun Day Vendor Show Randolph, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Randolph Fun Day Vendor show featuring a variety of goods! Builder Bob's metal works, City Meets Country, Crafts, DotDotSmile, Flamingo Bling Nails: Color Street, Honey, J's Coffee & Donuts, "Pain...

BEER PONG TOURNAMENT! Tarkio, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 119 N 3rd St, Tarkio, MO

Beer Pong Tournament! Sign ups at the bar by August 16th! Bracket will be out August 21st!

Mayrath Auger Westboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Mayrath Auger, 540 PTO, 1 Axles, P205/75R15 Front Tires, Pin Hitch, Pickup Instructions: $25.00 Per Day Storage Fee After 14 Days. Item Is Deemed Abandoned And Resold After 30 Days. Buyer Must...

ROCIA Business Promotions Group Meeting Red Oak, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 307 E Reed St, Red Oak, IA

Weekly e-mail of community events and promotions. Delivered to your inbox on Wednesday mornings at 9:00 AM.

Graves Chapple Research Farm Day Rock Port, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 18757 N Country Club Dr, Rock Port, MO

Join us Tuesday August 24th for our 33rd annual Field Day! Breakfast is at 7:30 am, with tours starting at 8:00. The last tour will leave the building at 11:15 with a free lunch starting at 11:45...