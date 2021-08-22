Cancel
Baileyville, KS

Baileyville events calendar

(BAILEYVILLE, KS) Live events are coming to Baileyville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Baileyville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yw3hp_0bZW9int00

The Wall That Heals

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The mission of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) is to honor and preserve the legacy of service and educate all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War. The Wall will be open to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlCh2_0bZW9int00

Band Information Night

Axtell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 504 Pine St, Axtell, KS

Join us for our band information night at Axtell School! Students who are interested in doing band this year will be able to meet their new teacher, Mrs. Rachel Ronnebaum, and learn about the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEORK_0bZW9int00

BOSS Nationals 2021

Marysville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 605 Broadway St, Marysville, KS

Mark your calendar to attend the national gathering of Ford's best high-performance true Boss Mustang and Cougar cars - stock, modified and Cougar cars - past and present. The show is going on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tgn4_0bZW9int00

Seneca Farmers Market

Seneca, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 33 N 5th St, Seneca, KS

Season:Summer Market Hours:May 29 - Mid October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:The Market Greenhouse and Garage, 33 North 5th Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WpWOw_0bZW9int00

Falls City Volunteer Ambulance Squad 4th Annual Spaghetti Dinner

Falls City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 312 W 17th St, Falls City, NE

Come join us for great food and a night of fun to raise funds for a new ambulance and much needed equipment!

Baileyville, KS
ABOUT

With Baileyville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

