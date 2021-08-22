Cancel
Michigan, ND

Michigan calendar: Coming events

Michigan Voice
Michigan Voice
(MICHIGAN, ND) Michigan is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Michigan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkyfg_0bZW9g2R00

Hillcrest 2-Person Par Three Tournament

Park River, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 Sandwood Pl, Park River, ND

Hillcrest 2-Person Par Three Tournament at Hillcrest Golf Course Park River, Park River, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zN15w_0bZW9g2R00

Kem cycle Corp Ride N Dinner

Fordville, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Kem cycle Corp Ride N Dinner takes us out to the sidetrack bar and grill in Fordville ND Meet at simonsons travel plaza at 6pm with kickstands up at 6:15pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XP9vO_0bZW9g2R00

8-28-21 Devils Lake Speedway

Crary, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4374 98th Ave NE, Crary, ND

Wissota Midwest Mods, Wissota Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Trophy Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuvK1_0bZW9g2R00

Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

The 8th Annual Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run will be held on Friday, August 20th – Sunday, August 22nd, 2021 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. This Devils Lake motorcycle event is held at Peterson...

With Michigan Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Fordville Nd Meet#Wissota Street Stocks#Pure Stocks#Trophy Class Starts
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

