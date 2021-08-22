Cancel
Mooreton, ND

Mooreton calendar: Events coming up

Mooreton Dispatch
Mooreton Dispatch
 5 days ago

(MOORETON, ND) Mooreton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mooreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2he6_0bZW9LhI00

Bean Days 5K/Kids' Run

Horace, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come run a fun 5K and Kids' Run in Horace and support the Horace Dance Pros. Make it a FUN family day!! Register by August 1 to guarantee a shirt! Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjCsN_0bZW9LhI00

3-Day Stamping Retreat

Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

3-Days of stamping at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Hankinson, ND. Preregistration required. Registration opens up June15th and is limited to 20 participants. Registration form in the comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3FrC_0bZW9LhI00

Bull Bash 2021

Wahpeton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 11th Street and 14th Avenue North, Wahpeton, ND 58075

Bull Bash, a Wahpeton Fire Department event, is back! The Hottest 8 Seconds of the Fall is a family-friendly event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4foV0Z_0bZW9LhI00

Oxbow CC

Oxbow, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 Clubhouse Dr, Oxbow, ND

Tee: Black span (6,833 yds - Par 72) Oxbow members are proud to play on a championship 18-hole golf course designed by one of today's most accomplished golf course...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kmyMo_0bZW9LhI00

Back to School Night

Horace, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 3rd Ave N, Horace, ND

Back to School Night! Students and families in grades K-5 come and meet your teachers from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24! Please bring your school supplies if you have them! We can't wait...

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

