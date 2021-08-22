Mooreton calendar: Events coming up

(MOORETON, ND) Mooreton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mooreton:

Bean Days 5K/Kids' Run Horace, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Come run a fun 5K and Kids' Run in Horace and support the Horace Dance Pros. Make it a FUN family day!! Register by August 1 to guarantee a shirt! Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in...

3-Day Stamping Retreat Hankinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

3-Days of stamping at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Hankinson, ND. Preregistration required. Registration opens up June15th and is limited to 20 participants. Registration form in the comments.

Bull Bash 2021 Wahpeton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 11th Street and 14th Avenue North, Wahpeton, ND 58075

Bull Bash, a Wahpeton Fire Department event, is back! The Hottest 8 Seconds of the Fall is a family-friendly event.

Oxbow CC Oxbow, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40 Clubhouse Dr, Oxbow, ND

Tee: Black span (6,833 yds - Par 72) Oxbow members are proud to play on a championship 18-hole golf course designed by one of today's most accomplished golf course...

Back to School Night Horace, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 3rd Ave N, Horace, ND

Back to School Night! Students and families in grades K-5 come and meet your teachers from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on Tuesday, August 24! Please bring your school supplies if you have them! We can't wait...