Delmita calendar: Events coming up

(DELMITA, TX) Delmita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Delmita area:

MPU Annual Night Out Mcallen, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 4001 N 23rd St, McAllen, TX 78504

Let's Fiesta! Learn about the Water and Wastewater services McAllen Public Utility provides at our Annual Night Out Celebration!

Championship my Drags Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:55 PM

Address: 15920 US-281, Edinburg, TX

Make it a family event come and see the quickest mud racers in Texas try to take home the biggest POT on the MUD... no where in Texas will you find mud racing and drag racing at the same time only...

SAND DEVILS MC 10TH ANNIVERSARY BIKER BASH Edinburg, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 26657 fm 2058, Edinburg, TX 78541

COME AND CELEBRATE 10 YEARS WITH THE SAND DEVILS MC, THERE HAS NOT BEEN A RALLY IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY IN OVER 4 YEARS, COME ON OUT!!

Hunter Education Edinburg, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8600 Big 5, Edinburg, TX

Texas Hunter Education is a mandatory course designed for novice or young hunters, ages 9 years and above. Get certified for only $25.

956 Vs Texas Alton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 349 Dawes Ave, Alton, TX

Following our Annual Event Rise Of The Phoenix. We bring to you our next HUGE EVENT. 956 VS TEXAS Some of the HOTTEST wrestlers from all over Texas go up against the Valleys BEST WRESTLERS! In a...