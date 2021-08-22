Cancel
Elida, NM

Live events Elida — what’s coming up

Elida Journal
Elida Journal
 5 days ago

(ELIDA, NM) Elida has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elida:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BuM7W_0bZW9Ckl00

Roosevelt County Fair

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 705 E Lime St, Portales, NM

Schedule: 06:00 am - 09:00 am: All Livestock, including Poultry and Rabbits must be removed from the fairgrounds01:00 pm - 03:00 pm: Merchants Building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0bZW9Ckl00

Story Time

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lamsw_0bZW9Ckl00

Portales Farmers Market

Portales, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 W 18th St #7233, Portales, NM

This event listing provided for the Portales community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Elida Journal

Elida Journal

Elida, NM
With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

