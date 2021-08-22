Cancel
New Leipzig, ND

New Leipzig events coming soon

 5 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) New Leipzig has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Leipzig:

Storytime

Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

Lemmon Area Farmers Market

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 10th St W, Lemmon, SD

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Grand River Museum

Hugh Glass Dash

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD

The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.

