New Leipzig events coming soon
(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) New Leipzig has a full slate of live events coming up.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around New Leipzig:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND
Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 114 10th St W, Lemmon, SD
Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Grand River Museum
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD
The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.
