Season 2 Of Marvel's What If…? Will Riff On Phase Four Projects

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Infinity Saga may have drawn to a close with Avengers: Endgame, but every project to follow the epic conclusion to the decade-long storyline has been directly impacted by Thanos and his Snap in one way or another. Tony Stark’s shadow loomed large over Spider-Man: Far From Home, WandaVision was...

Person
Kevin Feige
#The Infinity Saga#Falcon#Captain America#Hawkeye#Mcu
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Spider-Man
WandaVision
Marvel Officially Ends Popular Series

The Marvel Comic universe was the original home of numerous MCU super heroes, including Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans/Anthony Mackie), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). The comics, however, also feature dozens and dozens of characters who haven’t yet made their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — characters like Daredevil.
Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Rumored To Pit Scarlet Witch Against A Marvel Fox Character

As the title suggests, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to take us on an insane trip through the MCU's version of the Multiverse. That surely means we're going to cross paths with Variants of some familiar faces, while the movie also stands a very real chance to bringing back some big names from the past to pay homage to the Marvel Universe on the big screen.
Marvel Releases Death Of Doctor Strange Trailer

Earlier this year Marvel officially announced The Death of Doctor Strange as an all-new event that would take place in the pages of Marvel Comics and now a new trailer for the storyline teases what will bring the Sorcerer Surpeme to his end. The video begins with a vague tease, "You never know which day will be your last," harkening back to imagery of Stephen Strange prior to his days of magic, the video closes out with the caption "It will take the entire Marvel universe to solve the murder of Doctor Strange" and features an image of a coffin drapped in his cloak of levetation. Check out the trailer below!
Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Iron Man and Captain America Join Forces in NEW Marvel Project

Move over, Civil War — Iron Man and Captain America are joining forces. Unlike the deep divide between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in the MCU’s Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Marvel comics universe is about to unite the duo in a brand new project.
The Marvels: Teyonah Parris Calls Captain Marvel Sequel "Epic"

Teyonah Parris teases the "epic" Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, her first Marvel movie after starring in Marvel Studios series WandaVision. Parris, who plays the grown-up S.W.O.R.D. agent and superhero version of Captain Marvel's 11-year-old Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar), joins forces with the Avenger Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani) for the sequel from her Candyman director Nia DaCosta. With filming underway on The Marvels in London, Parris updates the new movie set to fly higher, further, faster when it opens only in theaters on November 11, 2022:
CinemaBlend

Marvel’s Approach To Sequels Is Evolving, And Kevin Feige Says Captain Marvel Is A Great Example Of Why

When a superhero property has a sequel, it usually only has to worry about the characters who were introduced in the immediate predecessor. Each X-Men sequel kept its focus on the core team, and the Batman sequels continued the adventures of whomever was in the suit at the time, from Michael Keaton to Christian Bale. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a different situation. Now that the studio has made it to Phase Four, it has so many characters at its disposal, and the ability to weave stories from films to Disney+ series, and back again. This has impacted the way that the creators at Marvel Studios will be approaching stories from here on out, according to the company’s president, Kevin Feige.
Captain Marvel Has Just Killed An Avenger

Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers might be a photon-blasting heroine of justice in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it looks like Captain Marvel is heading towards a much darker path in the comics. Revealing The Last Avenger arc for the current Captain Marvel series, Marvel Comics has been showcasing a different...
What If: Clark Gregg Jokes About Coulson’s “Huge Crush” on Thor

The newest episode of Marvel's What If...? is out now and asks the question, "What If... the World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" The episode took fans back to the Phase One timeline, kicking off when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Natasha Romanoff (originally played by Scarlett Johansson, but voiced by Lake Bell in What If) seek out Tony Stark (originally played by Robert Downey Jr., but voiced by Mick Wigert in What If) at the donut shop in Iron Man 2. However, things take a dark turn. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Unlike in the original MCU timeline, Stark gets assassinated and most of the original Avengers follow suit, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth). When Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) first sees Thor, he calls him "gorgeous," and after Thor's untimely death, Coulson sniffs the god pretty intensely, comparing his scent to lavender. It was a hilarious break in an otherwise bleak episode, and Gregg recently talked about "marveling at the beauty of Thor" during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.
What is What If? Marvel's new show on Disney+

The latest superhero show on Disney+ is reimagining the events of the Marvel cinematic universe by asking the question: 'What if?'. The new series, which is animated, allows fans to watch a different version of movie moments, using pre-existing characters and scenarios from the films and tweaking them as if something happened slightly differently to what we're used to.
The Ending of Marvel's What If..? Episode 2 Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. We’re taken into another tale of an alternate reality in Episode 2 of Marvel’s What If..? and it’s such a heartfelt thing to watch considering that it is the final MCU appearance of Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. The whole story revolved around him being a hero across the universe, not just in his homeplace, but the ending, however, tells a different scenario.
Marvel’s What If…? Review

For a number of reasons, Marvel’s What If…? could turn out to be a milestone in the history of the shared cinematic universe later on down the line. Not only is it the franchise’s first animated series, and there’s plenty more to come given that a second season is already in development and talk of an entire animation studio devoted to Disney Plus content is gathering pace, but thanks to the events of Loki what transpires in the show is technically canon.
Marvel's What If...? hero Captain Carter is the Disney Plus show's keystone

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into animation for the first time Wednesday with What If…? The Disney Plus series is based on a beloved comics series that started in the '70s and explores divergent timelines in which iconic events turned out differently, in a multiverse reformed after the events of Loki's season 1 finale.
What Does Marvel Want ‘What If…?’ to Be?

“Time, space, reality … it’s more than a linear path. It’s a prism of endless possibility, where a single choice can branch out into infinite realities, creating alternate worlds from the ones you know. I am the Watcher. I am your guide through these vast new realities. Follow me and ponder the question, ‘What if?’”
BGR.com

Marvel’s big ‘No Way Home’ multiverse secret was confirmed by Loki’s lead writer

Loki just revealed the identity of another rising star at Marvel, and we’re not talking about the show’s cast. Head writer Michael Waldron delivered a unique standalone Loki story. The TV show offers fans another heartbreaking redemption arc for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) while brilliantly introducing the multiverse and Marvel’s next big villain. Waldron hasn’t only just on Loki for Marvel. He also wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which makes absolute sense given the topic at hand. And we now have another reason to appreciate Waldron, as the writer has seemingly confirmed the big Spider-Man: No Way Home...
Marvel’s What If Reveals Marvel Zombies Avengers Poster

Marvel’s What If…? series on Disney+ has a brand new poster with the Marvel Zombies front and center. Now, fans have been anticipating the very idea of the strange storyline making its way to the MCU in some capacity for years now. It seems as though they’re finally going to get their wish in an upcoming episode of the DIsney+ show. On the poster, the undead walk among the living as a worse for wear Steve Rogers and a green Tony Stark are looking pretty menacing in the middle of a city streak. The viewer must note that Captain America’s costume reflects where he was in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, with a little more flourish. Tony Stark has on the Infinity War nanotech armor, which is even more interesting because that would mean this timeline has some wild divergences from the “main” MCU timeline. If that even exists anymore after the events of Loki. No matter what goes down, What If promises to be one heck of a ride.
Marvel’s What If…? Wasn’t Allowed To Use X-Men Or Fantastic Four

We’re only two episodes in, but Marvel’s What If…? is already held in high regard by fans of the shared cinematic universe, with both of the installments to date generating a range of talking points thanks to some inventive and ingenious spins on events audiences have already seen unfold on the big screen.

