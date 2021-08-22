Dune Director Already Teasing Plans For An Entire Trilogy
For a somewhat risky project that isn’t guaranteed a sequel by any means, Denis Villenueve’s Dune has been generating plenty of sequel chatter. The director may have blasted Warner Bros. for killing the franchise before it had even started when the studio announced the sci-fi epic for a day-and-date HBO Max debut, but as we draw closer to release the filmmaker has sounded increasingly optimistic about a second installment.wegotthiscovered.com
