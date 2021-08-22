Watch: Black Panther 2 Set Video Reveals Nighttime Vehicle Chase

Only days after the reveal that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would feature the introduction of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, new set photos have given fans a look at her character along with some familiar faces from the world of Wakanda. The familiar faces came to us in the form of Letitia James' Shuri, who is expected to make a big step up in the Black Panther franchise following the death of Chadwick Boseman. Following the release of some earlier photo leaks showing an intense car chase, these are the latest, and probably not the last images from the shoot, but they are definitely helping build the hype for the movie.