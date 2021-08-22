Cancel
Reydon, OK

What’s up Reydon: Local events calendar

Reydon Daily
 5 days ago

(REYDON, OK) Live events are lining up on the Reydon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Reydon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IA2xW_0bZW920k00

August Happy Hour — The Citadelle Art Museum

Canadian, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 E Nelson Ave, Canadian, TX

Come see our "Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist" exhibit while enjoying some complimentary snacks and drinks! August 26, 2021, from 5-6 pm. Invite your friends for a night out of the house...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AZL5_0bZW920k00

Hearing Healthcare Event

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2900 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Join us August 23rd, 2021, as Nationally Known Hearing Expert, Andrew Hedley, will be offering FREE hearing evaluations at Hear Gear. During this special event, take advantage of a number of other...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrP6L_0bZW920k00

CHILDREN: Toddler Time

Cheyenne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Cearlock Ave, Cheyenne, OK

This event will be a story time program that will be geared towards toddler aged children.

With Reydon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

