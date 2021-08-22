Tryon calendar: What's coming up

(TRYON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Tryon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tryon:

North Platte Farmers Market North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM July 6 - September 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location: Platte River Mall,1000 South

Celebrate Recovery – North Platte North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1501 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Library Staff Meeting North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

When: August 25, 2021 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Where: Meeting Room Meeting room is in use for Library Staff Meeting. This meeting is not open to the public.

Sutherland Cornhole Tournament Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 830 1st St, Sutherland, NE

Longhorn Bar | Sutherland NE 10 AM | $50/team to […]

Movies at the Fox: In the Heights (2021) North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Directed by- Jon M. Chu Rated- PG-13 Runtime- 2h 23m A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and...