Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tryon, NE

Tryon calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Tryon Today
Tryon Today
 5 days ago

(TRYON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Tryon calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tryon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roEgJ_0bZW8zWn00

North Platte Farmers Market

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1000 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 1PM July 6 - September 2021Tuesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location: Platte River Mall,1000 South

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrL0H_0bZW8zWn00

Celebrate Recovery – North Platte

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1501 S Dewey St, North Platte, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sX2cK_0bZW8zWn00

Library Staff Meeting

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 PM

When: August 25, 2021 @ 2:00 pm – 4:30 pm Where: Meeting Room Meeting room is in use for Library Staff Meeting. This meeting is not open to the public.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1VYj_0bZW8zWn00

Sutherland Cornhole Tournament

Sutherland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 830 1st St, Sutherland, NE

Longhorn Bar | Sutherland NE 10 AM | $50/team to […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=282f1l_0bZW8zWn00

Movies at the Fox: In the Heights (2021)

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 301 E 5th St, North Platte, NE

Directed by- Jon M. Chu Rated- PG-13 Runtime- 2h 23m A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tryon Today

Tryon Today

Tryon, NE
8
Followers
189
Post
267
Views
ABOUT

With Tryon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Government
City
Tryon, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
North Platte, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Season#Ne Celebrate Recovery#Library Staff Meeting#Ne Longhorn Bar#Sutherland Ne#Usnavi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy