Live events coming up in Wakita

(WAKITA, OK) Wakita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wakita area:

Harper County Farmers Market Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 803 W Fanning Dr, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

10<40 Social (Aug. Network @ Nite) Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1601 N Oakwood Rd, Enid, OK

Please join us to honor the 10<40 Nominees early at the 10<40 Social on Aug. 26, at Oakwood Country Club from 5:30 PM to 7 PM (this event is free to attend). This is a great opportunity to enjoy...

Open House 2:00PM-4:00PM Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20211187 in Skyview Estates starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT.

Night of Worship Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5220 N US Highway 81, Enid, OK

"Ascribe to the Lord the glory due his name; worship the Lord in the splendor of holiness." Psalm 29:2 You won't want to miss this special Night of Worship! Join us August 23rd, 6:30pm. at 81...

Boondocks Paint & Sip (Zodiac) Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 302 E Maple Ave, Enid, OK

Boondocks proudly presents our first Sip & Paint. When ordering ticket, please let us know your zodiac sign that you want to paint. We have a variety of Cupcake wines , liquor and beer. Join us...