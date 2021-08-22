Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wakita, OK

Live events coming up in Wakita

Posted by 
Wakita Today
Wakita Today
 5 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Wakita has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wakita area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfyH3_0bZW8ye400

Harper County Farmers Market

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 803 W Fanning Dr, Anthony, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: Open June, 2021Saturday, 8am - 11am Location:Anthony at the Knapic/Central Propane parking lot

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnyeE_0bZW8ye400

10<40 Social (Aug. Network @ Nite)

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1601 N Oakwood Rd, Enid, OK

Please join us to honor the 10<40 Nominees early at the 10<40 Social on Aug. 26, at Oakwood Country Club from 5:30 PM to 7 PM (this event is free to attend). This is a great opportunity to enjoy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DF30r_0bZW8ye400

Open House 2:00PM-4:00PM

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Open House for MLS# 20211187 in Skyview Estates starts on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM CDT.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQgy3_0bZW8ye400

Night of Worship

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 5220 N US Highway 81, Enid, OK

"Ascribe to the Lord the glory due his name; worship the Lord in the splendor of holiness." Psalm 29:2 You won't want to miss this special Night of Worship! Join us August 23rd, 6:30pm. at 81...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kREKz_0bZW8ye400

Boondocks Paint & Sip (Zodiac)

Enid, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 302 E Maple Ave, Enid, OK

Boondocks proudly presents our first Sip & Paint. When ordering ticket, please let us know your zodiac sign that you want to paint. We have a variety of Cupcake wines , liquor and beer. Join us...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wakita Today

Wakita Today

Wakita, OK
8
Followers
181
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wakita, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oakwood, OK
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Oakwood Country Club#Skyview Estates#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy