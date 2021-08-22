Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sharon Grove, KY

Live events Sharon Grove — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 5 days ago

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are coming to Sharon Grove.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMwzq_0bZW8xlL00

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market

Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqBP1_0bZW8xlL00

Cruisin’ the Square Elkton

Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 44 Public Square, Elkton, KY

L & R Soda Shop 44 Public Square Elkton, KY 42220 5-7PM (CST) Every 4th Saturday, May through October Check our Facebook page for updates. www.facebook.com/LRSodaShop\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nR8dz_0bZW8xlL00

Pre Thanksgiving Bash featuring Dominique Hammons

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:59 PM

Address: 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

You don't want to miss this opportunity to see this world renowned violinist live!!! Also legendary Willie Killebrew from the S.O.S band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFWHQ_0bZW8xlL00

Hopkinsville Rotary Roast & Toast

Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2815 Witty Lane, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Hopkinsville Rotary Roast & Toast, in conjunction with 71st Rotary Auction, is concert, BBQ and party on Oct. 23 at Casey Jones Distillery.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32K6aX_0bZW8xlL00

Open Painting Day ($10 - $15)

Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

Open Painting Day gives artist an hour or two to come together every week at You Can ART! (located in the back room at Sip&Spin) to create and collaborate with fellow artist. And even get help if...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove Today

Sharon Grove, KY
41
Followers
202
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sharon Grove Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hopkinsville, KY
City
Greenville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Entertainment
Hopkinsville, KY
Government
City
Sharon Grove, KY
City
Elkton, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Distillery#Ky L R#Bbq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy