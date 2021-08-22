Live events Sharon Grove — what’s coming up

(SHARON GROVE, KY) Live events are coming to Sharon Grove.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sharon Grove:

Muhlenberg County Farmers' Market Powderly, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 604 Cleaton Rd, Powderly, KY

Season:Summer Market Hours: April 17 - October 30, 2021Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3PM - 6PMSaturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:604 Cleaton Road

Cruisin’ the Square Elkton Elkton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 44 Public Square, Elkton, KY

L & R Soda Shop 44 Public Square Elkton, KY 42220 5-7PM (CST) Every 4th Saturday, May through October Check our Facebook page for updates. www.facebook.com/LRSodaShop



Pre Thanksgiving Bash featuring Dominique Hammons Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:59 PM

Address: 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

You don't want to miss this opportunity to see this world renowned violinist live!!! Also legendary Willie Killebrew from the S.O.S band.

Hopkinsville Rotary Roast & Toast Hopkinsville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2815 Witty Lane, Hopkinsville, KY 42240

Hopkinsville Rotary Roast & Toast, in conjunction with 71st Rotary Auction, is concert, BBQ and party on Oct. 23 at Casey Jones Distillery.

Open Painting Day ($10 - $15) Greenville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 115 Main St, Greenville, KY

Open Painting Day gives artist an hour or two to come together every week at You Can ART! (located in the back room at Sip&Spin) to create and collaborate with fellow artist. And even get help if...