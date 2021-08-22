Live events on the horizon in Metaline Falls

(METALINE FALLS, WA) Metaline Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Metaline Falls area:

SUMMER CAMP Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 9725, 408771 State Rte 20, Cusick, WA

We love Summer Camp, because it offers a safe place for students to disconnect, slow down, refocus and grow in their relationship with Jesus and other students. Riverview Bible Camp is one of the...

Reiki Level 1: The Opening Kettle Falls, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Reiki translates to universal life force energy. It is a holistic, hands on healing art that serves only the highest possible good for the recipient. Level 1 is the "entrance or the opening. It is...

Northeast Washington Farmers Market Colville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: NOT LOCATED IN BLDG 121 E. Astor Street, Colville, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 1 - October, 2021Saturdays and Wednesdays, 9AM - 1PM Location:corner of Main and Astor

Pend Orielle County Fair Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 419152 State Rte 20, Cusick, WA

"Sew it, Grow it, Show it" is the theme of the 2021 fair, offering traditional events and exhibits in agriculture, food, crafts and more, along with vendors, entertainment, a rodeo and other...

Free Food Distribution Cusick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 420 Qlispe, River Rd, Cusick, WA

Free food distribution date has changed to August 31. Updated information to come!