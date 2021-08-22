Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

3 people shot in Westport disturbance

By Katelyn Brown
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOVLo_0bZW8vzt00

Three people were shot in an incident in the Westport neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

The incident began just before 3 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Mill Street.

Both on-duty and off-duty KCPD officers working in the entertainment district were handling a disturbance there when several gunshots were fired into the crowd.

Officers located one man and two women with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities.

KCPD said the officers secured the chaotic scene and made a path for EMS to get to the victims.

All were taken to the hospital with seemingly non-life-threatening injuries.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westport#Crime Stoppers#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy