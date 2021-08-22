Cancel
Middle Brook, MO

Middle Brook calendar: Coming events

Middle Brook Daily
Middle Brook Daily
(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Middle Brook:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nPPP_0bZW8u7A00

Pediatric workshop

Viburnum, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 Viburnum Center Lot 5, Viburnum, MO

Recent studies by the Hantevy research group has shown the effectiveness in hands on scenario based practice when it comes to the Pediatric population. during this class we will be spending the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ozPj_0bZW8u7A00

Sayers Center Bingo

Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 109 Lawrence St, Potosi, MO

Friday Bingo from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Seniors are welcome to attend with parking in the back of the facility and entry through the back […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlSgL_0bZW8u7A00

Self Defense Tactics Course hosted by Tectonic Taekwondo

Farmington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 5157 Flat River Rd, Farmington, MO

Must call to register as attendance is limited per session due to the hands on nature of the course: (573) 518-0500 Date: Saturday August 28, 2021 Session #1: 9:30am – 11:30am Session #2 (if...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7NJY_0bZW8u7A00

August 28th- Paint and Sip with Beth! Gnomes and Caricatures

Farmington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 218 N Washington St, Farmington, MO

Two Canvas Classes- One Day Only! August 28th 11am Caricature Painting 2pm- Gnome Painting Sign up for one class or spend the day with us and try your hand at both! Both classes are led by expert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cZLLR_0bZW8u7A00

Caregiver Hiring Event :: Potosi, MO

Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10165 MO-8, Potosi, MO

Elara Caring is hiring Personal Care Aides, Certified Home Health Aides and Caregivers in Potosi, MO. We will have attending a Potosi Job Fair at Sothern Baptist Church from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on...

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook Daily

Middle Brook, MO
With Middle Brook Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

