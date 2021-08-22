Middle Brook calendar: Coming events

(MIDDLE BROOK, MO) Middle Brook has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Middle Brook:

Pediatric workshop Viburnum, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 17 Viburnum Center Lot 5, Viburnum, MO

Recent studies by the Hantevy research group has shown the effectiveness in hands on scenario based practice when it comes to the Pediatric population. during this class we will be spending the...

Sayers Center Bingo Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 109 Lawrence St, Potosi, MO

Friday Bingo from 1:30 to 3:30 pm. Seniors are welcome to attend with parking in the back of the facility and entry through the back […]



Self Defense Tactics Course hosted by Tectonic Taekwondo Farmington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 5157 Flat River Rd, Farmington, MO

Must call to register as attendance is limited per session due to the hands on nature of the course: (573) 518-0500 Date: Saturday August 28, 2021 Session #1: 9:30am – 11:30am Session #2 (if...

August 28th- Paint and Sip with Beth! Gnomes and Caricatures Farmington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 218 N Washington St, Farmington, MO

Two Canvas Classes- One Day Only! August 28th 11am Caricature Painting 2pm- Gnome Painting Sign up for one class or spend the day with us and try your hand at both! Both classes are led by expert...

Caregiver Hiring Event :: Potosi, MO Potosi, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 10165 MO-8, Potosi, MO

Elara Caring is hiring Personal Care Aides, Certified Home Health Aides and Caregivers in Potosi, MO. We will have attending a Potosi Job Fair at Sothern Baptist Church from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on...