Grand Marais, MI

Grand Marais calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 5 days ago

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkOwM_0bZW8sLi00

Duck Lake Fire Tour

Newberry, MI

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 32752 County Road 423, McMillan Township, MI 49868

Spend a few days exploring, and learning about the ecology of, the Duck Lake Fire in Luce County, Upper Peninsula, Michigan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhnvu_0bZW8sLi00

Munising Farmers' and Artisans' Market

Munising, MI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Dr, Munising, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesday, 4PM - 7PMLocation:100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Munising, MI 49862

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSuNC_0bZW8sLi00

Shipwreck Tour

Munising, MI

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

