Grand Marais calendar: What's coming up

(GRAND MARAIS, MI) Grand Marais has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grand Marais:

Duck Lake Fire Tour Newberry, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 32752 County Road 423, McMillan Township, MI 49868

Spend a few days exploring, and learning about the ecology of, the Duck Lake Fire in Luce County, Upper Peninsula, Michigan.

Munising Farmers' and Artisans' Market Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 City Park Dr, Munising, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 1 - September 28, 2021Tuesday, 4PM - 7PMLocation:100 Veterans Memorial Drive, Munising, MI 49862

Shipwreck Tour Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shipwreck Tour: A two-hour fully narrated cruise of two historic shipwrecks on the bottom of Lake Superior near the Pictured Rocks. Enjoy a great view of the East Channel Lighthouse, rock...