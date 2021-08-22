Navajo Dam events coming up

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) Navajo Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo Dam:

Learn to Fly Fish Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Aztec, NM

Fly fishing is a distinct and ancient angling technique that can provide hours of enjoyment. Learn the basic knowledge you need to step into the water, such as wading safety and reading water...

Aztec Farmers’ Market Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1409 W Aztec Blvd, Aztec, NM

Shop for local produce and goods at this weekly market featuring local farmers. The market is held every Wednesday, July - early November, in Aztec, New Mexico. Event Information

Matt Rupnow Bayfield, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Live Music with Matt Rupnow You may also like the following events from The Weminuche Woodfire Grill

Aztec Highland Games & Celtic Festival 2021 Aztec, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 S Light Plant Rd, Aztec, NM 87410

The Aztec Highland Games and Celtic Festival is the Four Corners region's premier event celebrating Cetic culture.

SJC CoCoRaHS Training Aztec, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

CoCoRaHS Weather Reporting Volunteer Training: a free course to training community members to collect weather data as citizen scientists! About this Event What is CoCoRaHS? The Community...