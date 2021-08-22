Live events on the horizon in Lake George

(LAKE GEORGE, CO) Live events are coming to Lake George.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake George:

Smokey Bear Hike Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Join Naturalist Hannah on an adventure through the forest and learn how ‘only you can prevent wildfires!’ 2-mile hike. Meet at Lost Pond Trailhead.

Animal of Mueller Touch Table Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Who are all the little squirrels and other creatures that live here? Get to know the wildlife of Mueller with our fur collection. Hosted by Naturalist Cassie. Meet at Camper Services.

Nature Crafts Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Make fun items using materials from nature! Ages 3 and up. Led by Volunteer Rusty. Meet at Camper Services.

Outlook Ridge Mash Up Hike Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

This is a "mash-up" hike connecting trails #7, #25, #26, #12, #13, and #1. We will view Geer Pond and Bacon Rocks and beautiful vistas on this one. About 4 miles RT. Led by Volunteer Nancy. Meet...

Prehistory of the Pikes Peak Region Divide, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 21045 CO-67, Divide, CO

Colorado has a fascinating prehistoric past which has led to the beautiful landscape and people of today. Dress warmly. At the Amphitheater.