Boles, AR

Boles events coming up

Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 5 days ago

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8Gad_0bZW8phX00

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time

Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iv3E7_0bZW8phX00

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs."

Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YnIjD_0bZW8phX00

Sebastian County Fair

Greenwood, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 530 E Knoxville St, Greenwood, AR

The Sebastian County Fair is a family friendly event. Come out and see a pageant, livestock show, or tour the exhibits. Johnson Brothers carnival will provide fun rides and games for all ages. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ls22w_0bZW8phX00

Friends of Oklahoma 2021 Rally - Poteau, OK

Poteau, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Avenue, Poteau, OK 74953

Gather your friends up and ride to Poteau, OK to have 3 days full of fun, great riding, concerts, bike games, and more FUN!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115wal_0bZW8phX00

Poteau Blue Thumb Volunteer Training

Poteau, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 100 Pirate Lane, Poteau, OK 74953

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, 2021.

Learn More

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Comments / 0

