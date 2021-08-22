Boles events coming up

(BOLES, AR) Boles is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Boles:

Runestone Festival-A Walk Through Time Heavener, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 18365 Runestone rd., Heavener, OK 74937

Join us this year for Runestone Festival: A Walk Through Time - A festival like no other!

Poteau Area Hiring Event "Real People. Real Work. Real Jobs." Poteau, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Ave, Poteau, OK

Get the chance to talk with local companies that will be hiring on site. Come prepared with printed resumes in hand and business casual attire.

Sebastian County Fair Greenwood, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 530 E Knoxville St, Greenwood, AR

The Sebastian County Fair is a family friendly event. Come out and see a pageant, livestock show, or tour the exhibits. Johnson Brothers carnival will provide fun rides and games for all ages. The...

Friends of Oklahoma 2021 Rally - Poteau, OK Poteau, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 105 Reynolds Avenue, Poteau, OK 74953

Gather your friends up and ride to Poteau, OK to have 3 days full of fun, great riding, concerts, bike games, and more FUN!

Poteau Blue Thumb Volunteer Training Poteau, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 100 Pirate Lane, Poteau, OK 74953

Blue Thumb is having a training for new volunteers from 8:30am to 4:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, 2021.