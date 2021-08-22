Cancel
Everglades City, FL

Events on the Everglades City calendar

Everglades City Journal
Everglades City Journal
 5 days ago

(EVERGLADES CITY, FL) Everglades City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Everglades City area:

SAVE the ECity Bank MUSIC FESTIVAL

Everglades City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 West Broadway, Everglades City, FL 34139

MUSIC FESTIVAL to benefit "Save the Bank of Everglades Building" campaign. Well-known local musicians donating their talent plus an auction.

Brew & Paint

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5334 Avenue Maria Boulevard, ## 500, Ave Maria, FL 34142

Join us for a fun night of painting whilst sipping on our finest brew in town or a glass of wine, your choice! No artistic ability required

Pistol Technique Tuneup: The Concealed Carry Draw

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 31101 Nafi Drive, #Suite #2, Immokalee, FL 34142

The Pistol Technique Tuneup Sessions are six classes specifically concentrated on just one area of the concealed carry lifestyle.

Sinatra’s Great American Songbook

Marco Island, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

You’ll enjoy the the timeless songs of the great American songbook made famous by Frank Sinatra, Baby Darin and Dean Martin, sung by Charlie Blum, an entertainment industry veteran whose...

Wet Walk: CREW Marsh trail

Immokalee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 4600 Corkscrew Road, Immokalee, FL 34142

Join us for a very special guided wet walk on National Public Lands Day! This novice-friendly hike will introduce you to wet walks!

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City Journal

Everglades City, FL
With Everglades City Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

