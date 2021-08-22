Cancel
Bison, SD

Live events on the horizon in Bison

Bison News Watch
Bison News Watch
 5 days ago

(BISON, SD) Bison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bison:

CML (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Hettinger/Scranton

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 8th St S, Hettinger, ND

The Hettinger/Scranton (Hettinger, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Lemmon Area Farmers Market

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 10th St W, Lemmon, SD

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Grand River Museum

Hugh Glass Dash

Lemmon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD

The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.

With Bison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

