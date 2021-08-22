Live events on the horizon in Bison

(BISON, SD) Bison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bison:

CML (CO-OP) Varsity Football @ Hettinger/Scranton Hettinger, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 8th St S, Hettinger, ND

The Hettinger/Scranton (Hettinger, ND) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Central McLean [Turtle Lake-Mercer/Underwood/McClusky] (Turtle Lake, ND) on Friday, August 27 @ 6p.

Lemmon Area Farmers Market Lemmon, SD

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 10th St W, Lemmon, SD

Season: Summer Market Hours: July 7 - September, 2021Wednesdays, 5pm - 7pm Location:Grand River Museum

Hugh Glass Dash Lemmon, SD

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1005 5th Ave W, Lemmon, SD

The Hugh Glass Dash is on Sunday August 22, 2021.