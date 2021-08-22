San Simeon events coming soon

(SAN SIMEON, CA) Live events are lining up on the San Simeon calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Simeon area:

WHM Fundamentals Workshop Cambria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4090 Burton Dr #6, Cambria, CA

Put yourself in the expert hands of a certified WHM Instructor to learn the 3 pillars of the Wim Hof Method: Breathing Technique, Cold Exposure & Commitment. Find out how you can utilize oxygen...

Eroica California and Nova Eroica California is excited to offer your busin Cambria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1000 Main St, Cambria, CA 93428

Eroica California and Nova Eroica California is excited to offer your business exposition space for Eroica 2020!

Visitor Center and Gift Shop Hours San Simeon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: Plaza del Cavalier, 250 San Simeon Ave Suite 3B, San Simeon, CA

Visit the Friends of the Elephant Seal Visitor Center and Gift Shop for one of a kind elephant seal gifts and souvenirs, as well as marine-themed art, books, puzzles, postcards and more! See a...

Women's Equality Day Observance Jolon, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 238 California Avenue, Jolon, CA

Women's Equality Day. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at The Historic Hacienda beginning at 1200. Family and MWR invites the Fort Hunter Liggett Community to join us in celebrating Women's Equality Day...

An Evening of Improv: Laughter and Wine at Moonstone Cellars Cambria, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 812 Cornwall Street, Cambria, CA 93428

Short-form comedy and a glass of wine to support the Cambria Scarecrow Festival!