Geneseo, KS

Geneseo calendar: Events coming up

Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
(GENESEO, KS) Live events are lining up on the Geneseo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Geneseo area:

Kick Off Event

McPherson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Come join us for our kick off event for McPherson Area MOMS! Meet some other moms and let kids enjoy playing, and learn more about our group! We would LOVE to see you there! Message us with any...

Bluestem PACE 5K RACE

McPherson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 113 S Ash St, McPherson, KS

Mark your calendars and plan to lace up your shoes on Saturday, August 28, 2021 for the 4th annual Bluestem PACE 5K Race! First 50 people to register will receive a free round of golf at Turkey...

Adult Christian Formation

McPherson, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 940 E Northview Ave, McPherson, KS

Learn about our new offerings for Adult Christian Formation and sign up for your choice! Several new classes offered this fall!

Ellsworth Cowtown Days

Ellsworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 408 W 15th St, Ellsworth, KS

This event listing provided for the Ellsworth community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Smoky Valley Community Recruitment

Lindsborg, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 102 S Washington St, Lindsborg, KS

Calling all Smoky Valley residents! Join STEPMC for a night of stories, food, and giveaways as we work together to end poverty in our community. This event is for you if: - You have ever worried...

