Live events coming up in Bly
(BLY, OR) Bly has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Bly area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR
Malin Museum will be opened Sunday\'s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.\n
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 1320 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR
Monthly informational meeting for members residing near Klamath Falls, Oregon.\n
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM
Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR
This is the weekly road ride which will be leaving from Zach's Bikes. We will be alternating between three routes. Clockwise loops at Running Y , Counter-clockwise loops at Running Y , and either...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR
Are you interested in becoming a leader of a ministry? What about growing in your relationship with Jesus in an intimate and powerful way? Join our two year study program for self-study or to...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR
K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...
Comments / 0