Bly, OR

Live events coming up in Bly

Bly News Flash
Bly News Flash
 5 days ago

(BLY, OR) Bly has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISUTn_0bZW8kX800

Malin Museum

Malin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Malin Museum will be opened Sunday\'s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17F4aF_0bZW8kX800

Klamath Falls Informational

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1320 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

Monthly informational meeting for members residing near Klamath Falls, Oregon.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3ypq_0bZW8kX800

Zach's Bikes Zbikes Monday Night Road Ride

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This is the weekly road ride which will be leaving from Zach's Bikes. We will be alternating between three routes. Clockwise loops at Running Y , Counter-clockwise loops at Running Y , and either...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RAluB_0bZW8kX800

Ministers In Training — Refuge City Church

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Are you interested in becoming a leader of a ministry? What about growing in your relationship with Jesus in an intimate and powerful way? Join our two year study program for self-study or to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LOE5_0bZW8kX800

Irie Rockerz return to Gino's

Klamath Falls, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...

Bly News Flash

Bly News Flash

Bly, OR
With Bly News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

