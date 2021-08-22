Live events coming up in Bly

(BLY, OR) Bly has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bly area:

Malin Museum Malin, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2115 Broadway St, Malin, OR

Malin Museum will be opened Sunday\'s from 1pm-4pm starting March 10th.



Klamath Falls Informational Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1320 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

Monthly informational meeting for members residing near Klamath Falls, Oregon.



Zach's Bikes Zbikes Monday Night Road Ride Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 831 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

This is the weekly road ride which will be leaving from Zach's Bikes. We will be alternating between three routes. Clockwise loops at Running Y , Counter-clockwise loops at Running Y , and either...

Ministers In Training — Refuge City Church Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2610 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR

Are you interested in becoming a leader of a ministry? What about growing in your relationship with Jesus in an intimate and powerful way? Join our two year study program for self-study or to...

Irie Rockerz return to Gino's Klamath Falls, OR

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 147 E Main St, Klamath Falls, OR

K-Falls! Let’s give a warm welcome as Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar and Smile Movement Presents, LLC bring back the Irie Rockerz to finish out the 2021#GinosSummerConcertSeries! They opened it up for...