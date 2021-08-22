Butte calendar: What's coming up

(BUTTE, NE) Butte is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Butte:

Kids' Sip & Paint Oneill, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 409 East Adams Street, O'Neill, NE 68763

Come and join us for some fun art for kids. We will provide jars of paint and alcohol inks for you to have fun making your masterpiece on

FRC King and Queen of the Hill Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

King and Queen of the Hill 4 Men's and 2 Women's Divisions Tickets: $25.00 Day of; $20.00 in advance To enter contact Patrick Ortiz at: (707) 495-0044

Mollie B w/ Squeeze Box and Ted Lange Lake Andes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 7011, 38538 SD-46, Lake Andes, SD

Tickets: $30.00 Day Of; $25.00 In Advance Call FRC Gift Shop (605) 487-7871 for Will Call Tickets Mollie B, the multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who is the host of the Mollie B...