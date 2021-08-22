Cancel
Fernwood, ID

Live events Fernwood — what’s coming up

(FERNWOOD, ID) Live events are lining up on the Fernwood calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fernwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efX79_0bZW8ilg00

Kings Riches

Worley, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37914 S Nukwalqw St, Worley, ID

Kings Riches WEDNESDAY – SUNDAY | 4:30 PM – CLOSE $29 Diver Scallops pan seared rare […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQSeo_0bZW8ilg00

Back to Nature Race Series: Negative Split Trail Running

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The second stop on Negative Split's 2021 Back to Nature Series is Kellogg, ID and Silver Mountain. On race morning, ride North America's longest gondola to the start line. There are 3 awesome race...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vjct_0bZW8ilg00

Ride & Dine at Silver Mountain

Kellogg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 610 Bunker Ave, Kellogg, ID

Every Friday starting June 25th, enjoy a scenic gondola ride, a live music performance, and a savory BBQ meal on top of Silver Mountain. Lift ticket is included in the price. Menu consists of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nsTv7_0bZW8ilg00

Return to Riverside Music Festival — Latah County Democrats

Potlatch, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

P.O. Box 9772, Moscow, ID 83843 208-820-3840 info@latahdems.org Paid for by Latah County Democrats Treasurer Margaret Dibble Latah County Democrats © 2019 All Rights Reserved

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZjZx_0bZW8ilg00

Be The Light - Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk

Saint Maries, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Idaho Street, St. Maries, ID 83861

Our 2nd annual Be The Light walk, run, or jog, through downtown St. Maries in remembrance of those lost to the completion of suicide.

ABOUT

With Fernwood Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

