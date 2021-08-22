Murdo events coming soon

(MURDO, SD) Murdo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Murdo:

Fall League Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 20628 Willow Creek Rd, Fort Pierre, SD

BB Gun Fundraiser at Willow Creek Wildlife Inc. Shoots are open to all. Call for more information: Lodge 223-3154 - Steve 222-3154 - Bob 222-0309

West Shore 40 Fort Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Welcome MTB Racers & Riders to the inaugural event by the Oahe Wheelmen at West Shore MTB Trails in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota! Located alongside Lake Oahe & the Missouri River, a 40-mile USA...

Exegesis 101 (NSM workshop) Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 408 North Jefferson Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501

This interactive course will explore how we read and interpret Scripture.