Miles events coming soon

(MILES, IA) Miles has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Miles:

BEER + YOGA Bellevue, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 301 S Riverview, Bellevue, IA 52031

Join us on the patio for some sweatin for your brew -> BEER + YOGA!

PINTS + PILATES Bellevue, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 301 S Riverview, Bellevue, IA 52031

Join us on the patio for some sweatin for your brew -> PINTS + PILATES!

Poopys Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

MOTLEY CRUE Tribute Band Crue U @ Poopys in Savanna Illinois Saturday August 28th at 8PM at Poopy's, 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL 61074, Savanna, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm to...

3rd Annual Rebel Run/Walk Goose Lake, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Come support the Northeast Athletic Boosters at the Rebel Run/Walk. Register before August 16th to be guaranteed a t-shirt! Online registration at...

CORVETTE DAY @ POOPY'S Savanna, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 Viaduct Rd, Savanna, IL

Corvette day at Poopys is Sunday August 29th at 1pm. Bring your corvette out and show it off. We will have live music and great food available for everyone to enjoy.