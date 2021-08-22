Cancel
Yoga

What’s up Paris: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Paris Post
 5 days ago

(PARIS, ID) Paris is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paris:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101BTU_0bZW8eEm00

Fairies and Gnomes

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Come find the magic on our fairy and gnome weekend. Come dressed in your favorite fairy costume while hunting for fairy doors and gnomes for this magical weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tH0VU_0bZW8eEm00

Roll & Restore Yoga

North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1780 N 200 E, North Logan, UT

Roll & Restore Yoga at 8:30 PM MDT on August 25 offered by Just Breathe Yoga with Cammy. We use a combination of yoga and massage balls to pinpoint and unwind high tension areas. This practice...

Yoga for Climbers

North Logan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1780 N 200 E, North Logan, UT

Yoga for Climbers at 7:00 PM MDT on August 31 offered by Just Breathe Yoga with Cammy. Yoga for Climbers is an all levels class targeting the specific needs of climbers. The goal of the class is...

Halloween Weekend

Garden City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 485 N Bear Lake Blvd, Garden City, UT

Our Campground becomes Spook-Tacular! Fun games, crafts, and more this spooky weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21N85y_0bZW8eEm00

Back to School Night

Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 633 Washington St, Montpelier, ID

Back To School Night On Monday, August 23rd from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. students can meet and greet their teachers and set-up lockers. We will have tables set-up where students may pick up a copy of...

Paris Post

Paris, ID
With Paris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

