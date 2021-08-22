Cancel
Beverly, WA

What’s up Beverly: Local events calendar

Beverly Daily
 5 days ago

(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGH8j_0bZW8dM300

Kuttl3ss & Big D present: The BagChasers “ElGuapalini” Tour Ellensburg WA

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 308 North Main Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926

This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” touring this October debuting their album “ElGuapalini “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQA4A_0bZW8dM300

Mercer Creek Restoration

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: East Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Come help us start a new planting site on Mercer Creek!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMAbf_0bZW8dM300

Sean Curkendall at Beaumont Cellars LIVE MUSIC SERIES

Quincy, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Sean Curkendall will be at Beaumont Cellars! Bring chairs or make reservations at (509) 717-8885. Tickets at the door. $15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jf2Ol_0bZW8dM300

Director Area 7 Regional Meeting - Quincy

Quincy, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 403 Jackrabbit Street North, Quincy, WA 98848

Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxK3b_0bZW8dM300

WindFall Cider Fest & Roots Music

Ellensburg, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 901 East 7th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926

The Best Crafted Cider & Music meet to celebrate the colors of fall in the center of Washington!

Beverly Daily

Beverly, WA
With Beverly Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

