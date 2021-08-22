What’s up Beverly: Local events calendar
(BEVERLY, WA) Live events are coming to Beverly.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beverly:
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 308 North Main Street, Ellensburg, WA 98926
This October Big D & Kuttl3ss will Debut Their Rap Group Duo “The BagChasers” touring this October debuting their album “ElGuapalini “
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: East Helena Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926
Come help us start a new planting site on Mercer Creek!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Sean Curkendall will be at Beaumont Cellars! Bring chairs or make reservations at (509) 717-8885. Tickets at the door. $15
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:30 PM
Address: 403 Jackrabbit Street North, Quincy, WA 98848
Connect with school directors from your area and hear the latest from WSSDA regarding hot topics impacting school districts.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 901 East 7th Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926
The Best Crafted Cider & Music meet to celebrate the colors of fall in the center of Washington!
Comments / 0