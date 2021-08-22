Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leedey, OK

Leedey calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Leedey Updates
Leedey Updates
 5 days ago

(LEEDEY, OK) Live events are coming to Leedey.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leedey area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWqOZ_0bZW8cTK00

Hammon Senior Center

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Wednesday, August 25 3:00—3:45 PM Hammon Senior Center WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrP6L_0bZW8cTK00

CHILDREN: Toddler Time

Cheyenne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Cearlock Ave, Cheyenne, OK

This event will be a story time program that will be geared towards toddler aged children.

Learn More

Brookdale Assisted Living-Weatherford

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 S 28th St, Clinton, OK

Tuesday, August 24 2:10—2:55 PM Brookdale Assisted Living (Weatherford) WPLS Bookmobile 501 S. 28th St, Clinton, OK, 73601

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxs2J_0bZW8cTK00

Custer County, OK +/- 354 Acres River Bottom Land for Sale

Clinton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Custer County, OK +/- 354 Acres for Sale-Prime Washita River bottom land-Highly productive farm grou...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ud1GZ_0bZW8cTK00

Annual PRCA Rodeo of Champions

Elk City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 3000 W 3rd St, Elk City, OK

Annual PRCA event that includes calf roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing. Also will feature Wrangler bull fights and a downtown...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Leedey Updates

Leedey Updates

Leedey, OK
8
Followers
193
Post
406
Views
ABOUT

With Leedey Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Hammon, OK
City
Leedey, OK
City
Clinton, OK
City
Cheyenne, OK
City
Elk City, OK
City
Weatherford, OK
Clinton, OK
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Prca#Wrangler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy