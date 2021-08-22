Live events coming up in Ellsworth
(ELLSWORTH, IA) Ellsworth is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellsworth:
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:55 AM
Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim
Live Familienshow mit dem Wirbelwind des Nordens - Till Frömmel!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 439 Main St, Jewell, IA
"The Big Event" Rally Day - Carnival Games for kids and Bingo for adults. Food for All!! Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in Jewell
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim
Eine Powerfrau, ausgezeichnet und immer mit frischen Ideen on Stage!
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim
Jens & Lidia Streifling in Concert. Von Folk bis Klassik!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
It’s not easy being a woman in today’s world. The demands and expectations you face can be overwhelming. And deep within, there is a longing to meet with God and be changed in his presence. Let us...
Comments / 0