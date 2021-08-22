Cancel
Ellsworth, IA

Live events coming up in Ellsworth

Ellsworth News Beat
Ellsworth News Beat
 5 days ago

(ELLSWORTH, IA) Ellsworth is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ellsworth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQQaS_0bZW8bab00

FAMILIEN COMEDY, IMRPO & MAGIE SHOW - NORDLICHT - TILL FRÖMMEL

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 07:55 AM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Live Familienshow mit dem Wirbelwind des Nordens - Till Frömmel!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpu1J_0bZW8bab00

Rally Day

Jewell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 439 Main St, Jewell, IA

"The Big Event" Rally Day - Carnival Games for kids and Bingo for adults. Food for All!! Also check out other Kids Events & Activities in Jewell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2paC_0bZW8bab00

Maria Vollmer - Tantra, Tupper & Tequila - Kabaret

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Eine Powerfrau, ausgezeichnet und immer mit frischen Ideen on Stage!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RBKfc_0bZW8bab00

Jens & Lidia Streifling in Concert

Gifford, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: Rommerskirchener Straße 21, #Atelier 10, 50259 Pulheim

Jens & Lidia Streifling in Concert. Von Folk bis Klassik!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MrllK_0bZW8bab00

Women’s Gathering

Jewell, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

It’s not easy being a woman in today’s world. The demands and expectations you face can be overwhelming. And deep within, there is a longing to meet with God and be changed in his presence. Let us...

With Ellsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

