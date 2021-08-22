Matador calendar: Events coming up

(MATADOR, TX) Matador is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Matador:

LIZZY'S 2nd APPEARANCE @LOCKNEY OLD SATURDAY FESTIVAL Lockney, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Hello BESTIES‼️ Lockney Tx is having their Old Fashion Saturday Festival all down main St.... food vendors vendors (INCLUDING MYSELF LIZZY'S 🤙) Car show DANCE 7-11 COME OUT AND JOIN US ☺️

Music in the Park Featuring Piano by John Walker Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

Enjoy an evening of FREE live music! Join local musician John Walker as he plays piano in the similar styles of musical artists such as Floyd Cramer. And the best part is, it's all free with your...

Prairie Dogs! Talk of the Town! Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

There's lots of talk going on in the prairie dog town at Honey Flat inside Caprock Canyons State Park. Join us for a talk about the black-tailed prairie dog. Discover their comical behavior and...

hool+Football+2 Matador, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1600 Bundy St, Matador, TX

Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE] is on Facebook. To connect with Westbrook Vs. Motley County - High School Football [LIVE], join Facebook today.

Canyon Walk & Talk Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 Caprock Canyon Park Road, Quitaque, TX

Join us for a guided walk down the Upper South Prong Trail where anything from the history, geology, flora, and fauna of the park will be discussed. Please bring water and wear closed-toed hiking...