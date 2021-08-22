Cancel
Fargo, GA

Fargo calendar: Coming events

(FARGO, GA) Fargo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fargo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3enK5p_0bZW8Zm100

1st Annual Adult Prom

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 490 Northwest Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL 32055

1st Annual Adult Prom A 21+ Event Theme: Red Carpet, One Night Only

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiPVl_0bZW8Zm100

Fall in the Okefenokee Swamp AND Pioneer Days Festival.

Fargo, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 400 ECO LODGE DRIVE, Fargo, GA 31631

PLEASE READ THIS ENTIRELY BEFORE SIGNING UP FOR THIS TRIP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fg5XM_0bZW8Zm100

CHS Class of 2001 TWENTY YEAR REUNION Lake City Florida

Lake City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 490 Northwest Lake Jeffery Road, Lake City, FL 32055

IT'S OUR TIME TO CELEBRATE!!! One Class! One Family! Its been 20 years since we've loved/laughed/cried/played/studied/ate lunch & More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22bEUX_0bZW8Zm100

Summer Adult Tennis Social — LCCCTA

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 554 NW Desoto St, Lake City, FL

Join us for Summer Adult Tennis Clinics, Socials and Round Robin play evenings! $5 per person Three events for all tennis levels / everyone welcome! Sunday, June 27th Sunday, July 25th Sunday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SO0Li_0bZW8Zm100

Welcome to the Swamp

Lake City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1009 SW Main Blvd #135, Lake City, FL

Masks, santizer, + disposable aprons are provided. Masks are not required. Guest will be asked to sanitize or wash their hands upon entrance. All our events will be held with limited seating so we...

With Fargo Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

