Live events coming up in Leopold

(LEOPOLD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Leopold calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Leopold area:

Introduction to Baby-Led Weaning Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2530 Marsha Kay Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

This course will share the basics behind the Baby-Led Weaning (BLW) philosophy and get your family ready for baby's first meal!

Story Time Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 1997 E Jackson Blvd, Jackson, MO

Join Mrs. A for a fabulous story time. Available on the Riverside Regional Library Facebook page and YouTube channel.

4th Sunday Singing Sturdivant, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: State Hwy V, Sturdivant, MO

We are hosting a 4th Sunday evening singing & supper Please join us in praising the Lord through song and fellowship ? Feel free to bring a special song to sing or just come and listen to the...

Canvases N Corks Durso Winery Marquand, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 4994 Highway, Marquand, MO

08/22 skyline @ Durso Hills Winery 1pm $35 $5 deposit when you register Questions call/text 573-631-8810 To register follow the link provided...

AAA mini Storage of Jackson, MO Jackson, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:53 AM

Great units available in the Jackson, MO area! Bid online from your phone or computer and pick up in person. Just like eBay for self storage. Click to view many more photos. AAA Mini Storage of...