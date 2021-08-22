Live events coming up in Powers
(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powers:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420
An audacious fusion of folk, soul, jazz, and reggae supporting a powerful vocal range
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR
Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 1202 11th Street Southwest, Bandon, OR 97411
Fritz Gearhart, violin and Martha Summa, piano perform two sonatas by Beethoven: Op. 23 in A minor, and the famous "Spring" Sonata Op. 24
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 50211 US-101, Bandon, OR
Sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association. This singing, musical and fellowship event takes place on the fifth Sunday of the month.
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston, OR 97420
Instar Science Camp – 4th-5th grade **Register by the grade the camper will be ENTERING in FALL 2021**
Comments / 0