Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Powers, OR

Live events coming up in Powers

Posted by 
Powers Today
Powers Today
 5 days ago

(POWERS, OR) Live events are lining up on the Powers calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Powers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqDhQ_0bZW8X0Z00

ETANA-Grammy Nominated, Independent Artist from Kingston, Jamaica

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 737 North Front Street, Coos Bay, OR 97420

An audacious fusion of folk, soul, jazz, and reggae supporting a powerful vocal range

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlEFo_0bZW8X0Z00

Old Town Marketplace

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 250 1st St SW, Bandon, OR

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: April 2 - December 18, 2021Fridays and Saturdays, 10AM - 4PM Location:250 First Street Southwest

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxjQe_0bZW8X0Z00

Two Beethoven Sonatas performed by Gearhart/Summa

Bandon, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1202 11th Street Southwest, Bandon, OR 97411

Fritz Gearhart, violin and Martha Summa, piano perform two sonatas by Beethoven: Op. 23 in A minor, and the famous "Spring" Sonata Op. 24

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BsxQU_0bZW8X0Z00

Singspiration

Bandon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 50211 US-101, Bandon, OR

Sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association. This singing, musical and fellowship event takes place on the fifth Sunday of the month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13AQSp_0bZW8X0Z00

2021 Instar Summer Science Camp

Coos Bay, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 61907 Seven Devils Road, Charleston, OR 97420

Instar Science Camp – 4th-5th grade  **Register by the grade the camper will be ENTERING in FALL 2021**

Learn More

Comments / 0

Powers Today

Powers Today

Powers, OR
8
Followers
199
Post
764
Views
ABOUT

With Powers Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Bandon, OR
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Bandon, OR
Government
City
Powers, OR
Local
Oregon Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beethoven
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy