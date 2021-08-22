Cancel
Briggsdale, CO

Live events Briggsdale — what’s coming up

Briggsdale Digest
Briggsdale Digest
 5 days ago

(BRIGGSDALE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Briggsdale calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Briggsdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PtGxE_0bZW8VF700

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3015 S 23rd Ave, Greeley, CO

PetVet at Tractor Supply Company Hosted By Terry Severson. Event starts at Sun Aug 22 2021 at 09:30 am and happening at Pine Grove., Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKKzu_0bZW8VF700

Adeo's Walk, Run or Roll

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:59 PM

Address: 2780 28th Ave Suite A, Greeley, CO

Adeo's Walk, Run or Roll is on Saturday August 21, 2021 to Saturday September 4, 2021. It includes the following events: Walk, Run or Roll (cycling counts)! for 10 miles, Walk, Run or Roll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMw82_0bZW8VF700

Job;Ecclesiastes

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 6253 W 28th St, Greeley, CO

Do we love God for who He is or for what we can get from Him? And what’s the meaning of life? This study will wrestle with these deep questions and ultimately enable us to see afresh our need for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U54P1_0bZW8VF700

News & Daily Devotional

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1919 68th Ave, Greeley, CO

« All Events News & Daily Devotional August 22 @ 9:15 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdufG_0bZW8VF700

Greeley Game Night!

Greeley, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Join us every Saturday night for board gaming hosted by Lane and Amy!Once the pandemic is under control, we will all be back together in-person at a board game parlor of our very own in downtown Greel

