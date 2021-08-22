Cancel
Springview, NE

Springview events calendar

Springview News Watch
 5 days ago

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Live events are lining up on the Springview calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springview area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPrYz_0bZW8UMO00

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Inu5K_0bZW8UMO00

Constitution Alive

Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A citizen's guide to the constitution, come and learn about your constitution with Jan. This class will cover the constitution and explain it in the most down to earth way. This is a free class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfUXy_0bZW8UMO00

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpN50_0bZW8UMO00

Long Pine Farmers' Market

Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Main Street, Long Pine, NE

