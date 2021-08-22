Springview events calendar

(SPRINGVIEW, NE) Live events are lining up on the Springview calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Springview area:

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...

Constitution Alive Valentine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 715 US-20, Valentine, NE

A citizen's guide to the constitution, come and learn about your constitution with Jan. This class will cover the constitution and explain it in the most down to earth way. This is a free class

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 E 3rd St, Winner, SD

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Long Pine Farmers' Market Long Pine, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - September 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PMLocation: Main Street, Long Pine, NE