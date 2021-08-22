Coming soon: Flasher events

(FLASHER, ND) Flasher has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Flasher:

Karaoke Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 611 6th Ave SE, Mandan, ND

Come step up to the mic and show us what you got at the best karaoke night in Mandan! Every Thursday from 8 pm to close, featuring the awesome M.C. Inkster Party DJ!

90's Movie Trivia at the Stage Stop Saloon Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 611 6th Ave SE, Mandan, ND

Come out to the Stage Stop Saloon & Grill every Wednesday for FREE trivia! Join us at 7pm for 90's Movie Trivia, Wednesday night! You may also like the following events from Stage Stop Saloon & Grill

Little Kids, Big World: Dino Fossils Bismarck, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 612 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND

Toddlers and preschoolers are invited to this free interactive learning series where they will learn about digging for fossils in North Dakota and make their own fossil imprints. These interactive...

Saturday Paint Pours!!! Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Mandan, ND

Saturday Paint Pours!!! at Lifeless Arts, 214 west main street, Mandan, ND 58554, Mandan, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 11:00 am to 05:00 pm

DJGA Autumn Classic Tournament Mandan, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2709 Longspur Trail, Mandan, ND

DJGA Autumn Classic Tournament at Prairie West Golf Course, 2709 Longspur Trl, Mandan, ND 58554, Mandan, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 12:00 pm