Live events Grand Portage — what’s coming up

(GRAND PORTAGE, MN) Live events are coming to Grand Portage.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grand Portage area:

Art Exhibition – John A. Spelman III – Artist and Printmaker: From Appalachia to Minnesota’s North Shore Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 115 W Wisconsin St, Grand Marais, MN

The Cook County Historical Society, along with exhibition curators Tracey Cullen and Scott Husby, are pleased to present an exhibition on the life and artwork of John A. Spelman III at the Johnson...

Rug Hooking Design: Patterns from Nature Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Rug hooking is a textile craft, born out of necessity and the desire to bring beauty and warmth into the home. In this class, we will use the natural surroundings of the North Shore landscape to...

Build a Small Table from Reclaimed Wood Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 W Hwy 61, Grand Marais, MN

Build a highly functional new table, perfect for a home office, computer desk, potting table or anything in between using reclaimed cedar lumber. This table’s construction is designed around the...

Pen and Marker Nature Illustration 21D8-2 Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The world of markers has come a long way from Crayola! No matter your skill or experience level, Sarah will provide you with tools to fit your comfort level. Students will start by learning...

Superior Cycling Association Summer Tuesday Rides Grand Marais, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Pincushion Dr, Grand Marais, MN

Superior Cycling Association Summer Tuesday Rides Tuesday, August 31: Details for this week not posted yet. For more information contact Tim Kennedy at 218-370-0955 or tkennedy@boreal.org Every...