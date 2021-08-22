Live events coming up in Cameron

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

SCOTT MCGILL Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

The man, the myth, the legendary SCOTT MCGILL will be performing at Tia Juanita's Orange on Wednesdays!! Grab a cold one or choose one of our Pleasure Island Deluxe Frozen Cocktails, pull up a...

KidFish Sabine Pass, Port Arthur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 19335 State Hwy 87, Sabine Pass, TX

Sea Rim Kid Fun Sea Rim State Park invites kids to cast in the Gulf of Mexico and catch some […]

Court Reporting Program at LSCO Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 410 Front Street, Orange, TX

Please note: Facebook says some events are free when they are not. Please read the full description. Consider an exciting, in-demand career with a Certified Shorthand Reporter certificate. Lamar...

"Sit Means Sit" with Matt Smith - Central Florida's Best Dog Trainer Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX

DOGS LOVE TO BOAT! Matt is the proud owner of the Orlando Sit Means Sit Franchise, which was established in 2011. He owns four dogs, two Malinois (Kilo & Kage), & two Rottweilers (Diesel & Titus...

Class A Commercial Truck Driving (Day Class) Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

NOTE: Facebook says that some events are free when they are not. Please read full description for price and duration. With the expansion of local industry and the resources needed for the growth...