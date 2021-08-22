Cancel
Cameron, LA

Live events coming up in Cameron

Posted by 
Cameron Updates
Cameron Updates
 5 days ago

(CAMERON, LA) Cameron has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cameron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbbn9_0bZW8RiD00

SCOTT MCGILL

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 2900 W Sunset Dr, Orange, TX

The man, the myth, the legendary SCOTT MCGILL will be performing at Tia Juanita's Orange on Wednesdays!! Grab a cold one or choose one of our Pleasure Island Deluxe Frozen Cocktails, pull up a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnduC_0bZW8RiD00

KidFish

Sabine Pass, Port Arthur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 19335 State Hwy 87, Sabine Pass, TX

Sea Rim Kid Fun Sea Rim State Park invites kids to cast in the Gulf of Mexico and catch some […]

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4NjK_0bZW8RiD00

Court Reporting Program at LSCO

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 410 Front Street, Orange, TX

Please note: Facebook says some events are free when they are not. Please read the full description. Consider an exciting, in-demand career with a Certified Shorthand Reporter certificate. Lamar...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Up31_0bZW8RiD00

"Sit Means Sit" with Matt Smith - Central Florida's Best Dog Trainer

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11475 FM1442, Orange, TX

DOGS LOVE TO BOAT! Matt is the proud owner of the Orlando Sit Means Sit Franchise, which was established in 2011. He owns four dogs, two Malinois (Kilo & Kage), & two Rottweilers (Diesel & Titus...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwtNs_0bZW8RiD00

Class A Commercial Truck Driving (Day Class)

Orange, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

NOTE: Facebook says that some events are free when they are not. Please read full description for price and duration. With the expansion of local industry and the resources needed for the growth...

Learn More

Cameron Updates

Cameron Updates

Cameron, LA
With Cameron Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

