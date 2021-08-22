Coming soon: Bliss events

(BLISS, ID) Live events are lining up on the Bliss calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bliss:

Gooding County Fair Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 203 Lucy Ln, Gooding, ID

This event listing provided for the Gooding community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Dirty Downhill Bike Race Fairfield, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1043 Soldier Creek Rd, Fairfield, ID

Get ready for a "dirty" downhill bike race on the mountain! Prizes for all ages! About this Event There will be 4 categories: Boys 3-14, Girls 3-14, Men 15+, and Women 15+. Kids are $5, and adults...

Jerome Farmers Market Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 392 E 300 S, Jerome, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Mountain View Barn, 382 East 300 South, Jerome, Idaho 83338

The Immunity Herbal Mastery Weekend Filer, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 4131 North 2200 East, Filer, ID 83328

Join Doc Jones For two full days of Herbal Learning With Lectures Focusing on The Immune & Respiratory Systems & Herbal Interactions

Mike Louder Memorial Golf Tournament Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 199 Canyon Springs Rd, Twin Falls, ID

Mike Louder Memorial Golf Tournament Fri Aug 27 2021 at 02:00 pm Canyon Springs Golf Course, 199 Canyon Springs Rd, Twin Falls, ID, US 83301, Twin Falls, United States