Witter events coming up

(WITTER, AR) Witter is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Witter area:

Mentor Retreat Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: HC 70 Box 544, County Road 24, Jasper, AR

Aug 19, 2021 - Aug 21, 2021 Friday arrival, after 3pm. Invitation only event.

ExperiMentals Berryville, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 Spring Street, Berryville, AR 72616

A tween STEAM & leadership program, ages 8 to 13

Falls & Food Hike Huntsville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 E War Eagle Ave, Huntsville, AR

Join OAR on our Falls & Food Hike! We will leave Basecamp OAR in Huntsville and drive 35 min to partake in a two mile round trip hike that is perfect for folks of all ages! The trail leads us down...

Buffalo River Heritage Festival Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Buffalo River Heritage Festival encourage story tellers, young and old to share their tales as we seek to preserve and celebrate our Arkansas Heritage. Musicians will be jamming at the Buffalo...

Back to Good UnConference Springdale, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 922 East Emma Avenue, #Suite 201, Springdale, AR 72764

Join us in sharing fresh ideas for teaching STEM and celebrating the new school year!