Halfway events coming up

(HALFWAY, OR) Live events are coming to Halfway.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Halfway area:

Yoga On the Lawn Joseph, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 60060 Wallowa Lake Hwy, Joseph, OR

Yoga on the Lawn at Wallowa Lake Lodge, Saturdays and Sundays at 8am. Taught by local yogi, Kathryn Kemp, suggested donation of $5 per class. Some mats available at the Lodge. See you there! ...

Extreme Tour Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Various artists and bands in the park! More info to come

Bring your own project Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2101 Main St, Baker City, OR

Bring an item that you can fit in your vehicle. one that you can carry into the shop. example. Chair, end table, shelf. We will be working with Annie Sloan chalk paint. Cost will be 55.00.

Boundless Guided Hiking at Tamarack Resort Tamarack, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID

Join us Saturdays and Sundays exploring the trails of Tamarack Resort as we learn about the rich culture, history, and wildlife of Idaho’s Payette River Mountain Region! Meet 15 minutes before...

Ghost Hunting Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 1996 Main St, Baker City, OR

Intrigued by the stories of ghosts at the Geiser Grand? Want to investigate? This is the one opportunity to really get into the ghost hunting thing! Big River Paranormal will be here at the Geiser...